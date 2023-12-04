Chitungwiza man dies after learning of his wife’s death

By A Correspondent- A Chitungwiza man, John Zano died after he found out that his wife had died.

Zano, who resided in Manyame Park phase 5 died on 2 November 2023 at Chitungwiza general hospital, a day after the death of his wife.

Sources close to the development said Zano collapsed soon after learning that his wife, whom he had left at their home when he went to look for her medication had died.

Said a source:

“His wife was complaining that she is not well and had a cough and Zano left the house to look for her medication leaving his ailing wife with the duo’s grandchild.

When he came back, he noticed that his wife had died and he collapsed. He was ferried to hospital and put in intensive care.

Sadly, he passed on around 11am the following morning.”

The deceased were well known for being vegetable and tomato vendors.

