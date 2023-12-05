Confirmed: Zim To Host COSAFA U15 Tournament

ZIFA has confirmed the venue for the CAF African Schools Football Championship, COSAFA Qualifier this month.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Gateway High School in Harare between December 14-16.

This will be the first CAF event in the country since the lifting of the FIFA ban.

The competition will involve U15 boys and girls teams from ten COSAFA countries and will act as a qualifier for the continental finals in 2024.

The participating teams include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, and hosts Zimbabwe.

