“I am cleaning up the elections mess”: Tshabangu

By A Correspondent- Self proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu has refuted claims that he is working with the ruling Zanu PF party to rip the opposition outfit apart.

Tshabangu recalled 14 CCC legislators and more than 17 CCC councillors claiming that they had ceased to be members of the party with critics labelling him a Zanu PF member.

However, speaking to Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube on the platform In Conversation with Trevor, Tshabangu said he was a legitimate member of the opposition party.

“CCC is an offshoot of the MDC Alliance, we never came from heaven, we were born by MDC-A. The same process that really appointed president Nelson Chamisa to be the presidential candidate of the CCC is the same process in which I was elected (that is), the strategic ambiguity,” he said.

Tshabangu said he recalled CCC legislators and councillors to clean up the mess in the party which made it lose the August 2023 general elections.

