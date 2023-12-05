Jamba Conviction : No Need To Detain Wiwa Further

Spread the love

Free Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and lay Moreblessing Ali to rest!

05 December 2023

Following the conviction of Moreblessing Ali’s murderer, Pius Jamba Mukandi, CCC Namibia demands justice for the incarcerated Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. Since it has been proven by the courts of law that Mukandi, a ZANU-PF member butchered our slain activist, the deceased must be allowed to receive a befitting send-off from change champions across the breadth and lengths of the tea-pot-shaped country.

Sikhala is wrongly jailed because he has been representing the bereaved Ali family since the 14th of June 2022. His long pretrial detention remains a thorn in the flesh of all progressive citizens and human rights defenders in the motherland. It was pathetic to witness our ardent change champion, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala undergoing an operation in leg irons as if he were a criminal. Namibia district reiterates that Job is a political prisoner illegally imprisoned on account of politics. ZANU-PF fears voices of dissent, this attempt to close democratic space must be resisted with equal measure.

It is a pity that Moreblessing Ali remains unburied since her gruesome murder in Nyatsime, Harare in May 2022. The psychological trauma caused by the regime on the bereaved Ali family is now a regional and continental issue. ZANU PF should be compelled to release Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala to ensure that our slain activist, Moreblessing Ali is allowed to rest easy. It is now imperative for all progressive Zimbabweans to amplify their revolutionary voices demanding justice for both Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala was vindicated in the case of obstructing justice by the High Court after spending more than 430 days caged at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. This is a clear case of the weaponization of the judiciary by the desperate regime. CCC Namibia urges citizens to peacefully pent up their outrage advocating for justice, equality, and freedom. Zimbabwe deserves constitutionalism and the rule of law. The illegitimate government should respect the sanctity of life.

Now that Pius Jamba has been convicted, we submit that the murderers of the late CCC activist, Tapfumaneyi Masaya should be brought to book. Pastor Masaya was abducted, tortured, and murdered by suspected state security agents in Harare during a door-to-door campaign. We demand justice for the pastor who was just exercising his political rights in a purported constitutional democracy. Belonging to the yellow juggernaut led by the organic change champion-in-chief, Advocate Nelson Chamisa should never warrant state-sponsored extinction. Let’s unite against state repression in Zimbabwe, we can’t afford to allow dictatorship to take center stage in our body politics.

Rundu Branch’s pragmatic change champion Simbarashe Ndoda encourages citizens across the globe to offer much-needed solidarity for the wrongfully jailed, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and the entire family. He further emphasizes that solidarity is a core value of social democracy hence the dire need to flood the courts during his court hearings. CCC Namibia applauds the organic Artuz President, Obert Masaraure for mobilizing solidarity teams for the prisoner of conscience. It remains our obligation to defend political prisoners against concocted charges that are political.

In a nutshell, it is inhuman to keep the deceased and a victim of state-engineered murder for more than 365 days without a vault. Moreblessing Ali was gruesomely murdered and cut into four pieces before she was thrown into a disused well owned by ZANU-PF members resident in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza. The politically inept regime must respect Ali’s children and the entire family. They deserve to decently bury their relative without hurdles.

MoreblessingAliMustRestEasy

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners

TshabanguAndCabalMustFall

Illegitimacy

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Change Champion

Robson Ruhanya

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...