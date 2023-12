Mnangagwa Man Bankrolls Green Bombers Training

Spread the love

Scott Sakupwanya official

Over 1500 Mabvuku-Tafara residents are benefiting from Scott Foundation Vocational Training.

A variety of skills including welding, driving,manicure and pedicure, hairdressing are being taught at these institutions.

Munya anenge achingombeya zvake. @KufaMunya @MunhuBHO

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...