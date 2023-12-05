Mnangagwa Returns Home Empty-handed As Usual

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back home after attending the 28th Session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

He was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the two Vice Presidents General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, several cabinet ministers, service chiefs and senior government officials.

Briefing journalists upon arrival, President Mnangagwa said the climate-proof Pfumvudza/Intwasa Concept impressed several nations during discussions at the climate change conference.

