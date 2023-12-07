High Court Judgement A Nullity – CCC

The high court judgement to stop our Candidates is a nullity.

It will not take effect because the ballot papers have been printed and delivered in polling stations.

It is just a hullabaloo!

It’s now moot and an academic exercise.

The CCC also appealed against the judgment which we knew was going to come given Zanupf communicating that the order will be granted.

The good news is that the high court also granted us an order on our interdict against Tshabangu from further recalling anyone

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

