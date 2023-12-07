Kaizer Chiefs Suspend Khune

Spread the love

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have announced that captain Itumeleng Khune is suspended amid disciplinary issues involving the veteran goalkeeper.

Khune, 36, reportedly show up for a training session under the influence of alcohol recently, forcing the club to take some action on the former Bafana Bafana star.

“At the conclusion of the Club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled,” reads a statement.

“As a Club that upholds the highest levels of professionalism, in which discipline forms a key component, Kaizer Chiefs initiated an internal investigation after certain incidents involving Khune came to our attention. The investigation was essential in ensuring the proper functioning and unity within our team.

“During his absence, Khune will be expected to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development, with support from the Club. These programmes are specifically aimed at helping him address challenges and issues he is facing, while promoting a positive team culture.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...