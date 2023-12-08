Nation’s Most Unfair Judge Luke Malaba Calls for Fair Delivery of Justice

Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who has been associated with arguably the most controversial rulings in Zimbabwean history, has addressed a Judicial Service Commission leadership conference, emphasizing the importance of fair justice delivery.

Despite his past involvement in rulings criticized for their unfairness, Chief Justice Malaba asserted, “In justice delivery, all people must be treated fairly.” He urged leaders in the Judicial Service to adhere to common standards, emphasizing the necessity of commonality among them.

The conference, themed “Enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of leadership in the Judicial Service through the implementation of the strategic plan,” aims to improve the leadership within the judicial system.

CJ Malaba highlighted the significance of commonality in justice delivery, stressing that it ensures equal and fair treatment for every individual, irrespective of their standing in society. He challenged JSC leadership to collaborate with other stakeholders to guarantee fair play in justice delivery.

Despite these statements, skepticism remains regarding Chief Justice Malaba’s commitment to fair justice, given his involvement in past rulings, including the controversial 24 August 2018 constitutional court ruling that raised concerns about the judiciary’s independence.

The Chief Justice acknowledged the people-centric nature of the Constitution, noting that judicial leadership is derived from a consultative process among the citizens of Zimbabwe. He emphasized that leadership within the judiciary is a public trust aimed at administering common interests, particularly justice delivery.

As Chief Justice Malaba calls for commonality and fair treatment in justice delivery, the public remains divided on whether his words can be trusted in light of his past involvement in contentious rulings that have sparked debates about the judiciary’s impartiality. The challenge now lies in the actions that will follow these words and whether they will lead to a tangible improvement in the fairness of justice in Zimbabwe.- Agencies

