Is Erol Akbay Returning To Bosso?

FORMER Highlanders coach, Erol Akbay has been linked with a sensational return to the Bulawayo giants.

After the departure of expatriate coach, Baltemer Brito, Highlanders have been left with a technical gap that has raised speculation on who will fill it.

Highlanders decided to part ways with the Portuguese expatriate who appeared to have brought back lost pride to the club until a free fall which started from match day 20.

Highlanders had to let go of the gaffer who was now doubling as interim coach for the national team after missing the set target of a championship crown or a second-spot finish.

Names have started being thrown in and one of the front runners is Erol Akbay who has since confirmed his availability to re-unite with the Bulawayo giants.

“I have always wanted to coach Bosso and now that I am unattached, I am willing to come back. The environment at Barbourfields calls for any coach. I will gladly take up the post if given an opportunity,” he said.

Akbay, who was once in charge of Highlanders, has also coached 2023 PSL champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and has also worked as a scout for clubs in Ghana, Netherlands, and Egypt.

The owners of the game, the fans have their own expectations regarding the technical void.

“I think we were supposed to retain Brito. We as a club did not support the coach, we were supposed to find a striker as per the coach’s request.

“The easy way out is to give Madinda Ndlovu and Joel the job because we can’t have expatriates who are failing to deliver the league.

“A lot of things are wrong at Highlanders and at this point, we may need the services of Cosmas Tsano Zulu.”

Highlanders finished fifth with 55 points in the just-ended season.

