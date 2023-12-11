Former Zanu PF MP hauled to court for fraud

By A Correspondent- Former Kambuzuma Member of Parliament Tinashe Maduza of Zanu-PF appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Friday facing fraud charges.

Maduza (35) and his accomplice Rasta Phiri (48) were remanded in custody to December 12 for bail application.

The complainant is Victor Magenga (38).

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said sometime in 2014, Maduza and his co-accused invaded some open space in Harare’s Warren Park and started illegally selling stands for residential purposes as a private entity called Gracelands Housing Co-operative with more than 300 beneficiaries.

Sometime in October 2019, they sold a piece of un-serviced land to Magenga for US$6 000.

They failed to fulfil their promise to service the stand, and Magenga became suspicious as the duo was evasive.

Magenga later discovered that the duo did not own the land in question and made a police report, leading to their arrest.

