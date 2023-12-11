Pair In Soup For Licking Each Other’s Private Parts

Source : TellZim

Last week, the public’s attention was captivated by two Masvingo women, Nyasha Chabika, believed to be a Pastor’s daughter, and Flora Tofa, as they surfaced in a video depicting a private moment. Today, (December 4, 2023) they stood before Masvingo magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie and were granted bail of ZWL$100,000 each, facing charges related to the violation of section 13 (1) of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act, Chapter 10:04

Allegedly, in June 2023, during a birthday celebration at the late Simba Langton Madima’s Morningside residence, the two 24-year-olds retreated to a room where they engaged in an oral sexual act, recorded by Tofa. The controversial video was then reportedly shared by the two on social media on November 27, 2023.

Their next court appearance is set for December 18, where a trial date will be determined, with state prosecutor Godknows Mugondo leading the case.

