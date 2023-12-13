Zimdaily Cartoon Exposes Fadzayi Mahere for Helping Mnangagwa Breathe

CCC MPs still hiding in the filthy parliament are worse than Mnangagwa and they are lying that they need Chamisa's authority to pull the oxygen plug on Mnangagwa — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 13, 2023

The hotcake Zimdaily cartoon seems so true of CCC MPs like Fadzayi Mahere who’re lying that they are waiting on Chamisa’s orders before the exit Mnangagwa’s nonsensical parliament, when truth is they want to remain in there eating crumbs of the GoldMafia. This is a banging cartoon by @Zimdaily, revealiing that Parliament is neither a zone of autonomy or of power especially when it’s illegal from inception; and for 46 years running, no one has ever taken state power from participating in illegal parliamentarism.

By Simba Chikanza | Power is outside and the most ordinary citizen has ability to seize power not through any demo or special effort, but through the most simplistic of methodologies. Emmerson Mnangagwa for instance, did not join Ian Smith’s Parliament, he left the country, and while his (Mnangagwa’s) technique was traveling outside Zimbabwe to Zambia to bed Tongogara’s sister on Smith’s instructions, so to get power from 1977; for me Human Rights Watch’s local director reports how I removed a sitting State President in a single phonecall interview while outside Parliament and outside the country in 2021, and in the last year alone I have controlled Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia via phone for 2 days on full colour videocall; In the whole month of August 2023, I controlled a Zambian Presidential candidate who is the nation’s former Foreign Affairs Minister via phone for nearly 3 weeks, and in the first week of Dec 2023, I have single handedly run both Scott Sakupwanya’s and Sengezo Tshabangu’s Office operations via phone while 6,000 miles away.

Is this not clear evidence that power is outside not within illegal system carrots?

Will CCC be able to handle the GoldMafia implicated, Scott Sakupwanya in the August house whose only work experience and method of engagement is ‘typed down’ as machete-based-conversations? How will Scott behave once he is in Parliament? The late Joshua Nkomo drew a violent massacre onto tens of thousands of innocent civilians by participating in a marriage with the violent Mnangagwa run ZANU PF security system, and his MPs began receiving raids from around Nov 1980 at their Harare houses when ZANU PF chased them down as a method of concluding Parliament debates, violently. The violent debates later spread down to the Entumbane battlefields to kill thousands of innocent lives.

On numerous occasions I havd illustrated that the Zim people have state power already and it is right in their hands not inside the Chinese built Parliament building. And after Mnangagwa’s illegalities have been exposed by SADC, AU, and now the IPU, there is no more reason for CCC MPs to hope on thinking they can do better than Joshua Nkomo. It is time to break out of illegal institutions and lead the masses in revolutionary methods, that are really simple approaches of taking and excercising the state power they possess in their hands lest they end up transferring it to illegals.

Like Morgan Tsvangirai learnt when Hele regained his now fading state power, by boycotting in 2009, state power will never come from illegal systems, or their despotic leaders. Despots will never give power to the masses. State power is in the hands of the most ordinary citizens who take advantage of it and it comes from simply realising it and exercising it.

Power is obtained from the masses, not from despots or their illegal parliaments.The closer you are to despots, the farther you are away from power. – Simba Chikanza, ZimEye

