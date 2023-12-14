Hwedza bound bus overturns along Seke road
14 December 2023
By A Correspondent- A Wedza bound Zupco bus, overturned along Seke road killing 1 passenger on the spot.
The accident was confirmed by the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) information desk in a statement which read:
“Zupco white bus, Wedza bound overturned opposite MaOrange Kiosk near News Industrial Complex along Seke Rd .
At the moment information is still sketchy. We urge drivers of public service vehicles to exercise extreme caution and value lives.”
PAZ Information Desk