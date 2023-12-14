Top Pastor Slams CCC For Remaining Inside ED’s Tshabangurized Parliament | ONE PARTY STATE

When respected lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa risked her life marching against the political imposter Sengezo Tshabangu she didn’t know that the CCC would betray her wishes one day.

INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY



Today, we celebrate the decision made on 10 December 1948 by the nations of the world to establish the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

This would be the framework containing rights that cannot be taken away from anyone regardless of… pic.twitter.com/TFFZ6sFndu — Rev Dr Kenneth Mtata (@kennethmtata) December 10, 2023

OPPOSITION KILLING MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY?



1. I believe in MULTIPARTY democracy everywhere and in my own country.



2. I know opposition parties operate under very difficult conditions.



3. But this level of incompetence by CCC is an affront to MULTIPARTY democracy.



These are… pic.twitter.com/MjvNhOS4p4 — Rev Dr Kenneth Mtata (@kennethmtata) December 13, 2023

By Dorrothy Moyo | A leading pastor has criticized Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party, asserting that their recently announced resolutions sound as if they are aligning with Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF party. Reverend Kenneth Mtata contends that the resolutions from the CCC’s Citizens’ National Assembly resemble those indicative of a one-party state.

Mtata’s comments come at a time when voters expected CCC MPs to withdraw from parliament as a gesture of disgust over the Tshabangu recalls, potentially undermining Emmerson Mnangagwa. Contrary to expectations, the CNA has resolved to take the opposite stance.

In a post titled “OPPOSITION KILLING MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY?,” Rev Mtata expressed his concerns, stating:

“I believe in MULTIPARTY democracy everywhere and in my own country.” “I recognize the challenging conditions under which opposition parties operate.” “However, this level of incompetence by CCC is an affront to MULTIPARTY democracy. These are not resolutions. What is going on here?”

