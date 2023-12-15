Controversial Zanu PF MP Scott Sakupwanya Implicated In Drug Peddling Scandal With A Relative

By A Correspondent| Serious allegations of a well-organized drug syndicate have surfaced against Zanu PF Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament and President Mnangagwa’s associate, Scott Sakupwanya, and his relative Mavis, as this publication can authoritatively reveal.

The accusations suggest that Mavis serves as Scott’s conduit in drug trafficking and peddling, casting a shadow on the gold dealer.

Our month-long investigation has uncovered that Mavis (Sakupwanya) operates from two bases – Cresta Oasis and Raylton Sports Club.

These claims have sparked concern, prompting a closer examination of the connections and operations surrounding these infamous locations.

Multiple sources have informed this publication that Scott and his associates are both consumers and sponsors of this alleged drug cartel.

It is further alleged that Mavis receives protection from Scott and her father, Air Commodore Sakupwanya.

“She enjoys protection from top figures, including Scott and Air Commodore Sakupwanya,”

When approached for comment, Mavis neither confirmed nor denied the allegations; instead, she took a confrontational stance.

She vehemently dismissed the claims and issued a stern warning to the reporter, threatening legal action.

“I will not hesitate to take action against you,” she declared.

This development comes a week after the Zimbabwe Republic Police announced a list of top drug dealers, seemingly overlooking high-profile individuals, including newly elected Mbare councillor Dhama, who was once incarcerated.

