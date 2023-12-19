Netsai Shot Dead

NETSAI! 💔10 yr old Lion, brother of Humba, who together led Cecils Pride from 2018 – 2021 has been shot & killed on Forestry Land, Ngamo side, Ngamo-Sikumi Forest. Richard Cooke, killer of Cecils Son Xanda in 2017 holds hunting rights.. Netsai, we will never forget 💔 pic.twitter.com/mfI18fTuRq — LionExpose! (@ExposeLion) December 14, 2023

Netsai, Survivor of Cecil the Lion Tragedy, Slain 8 Years Later** By Wildlife Correspondent | Netsai, the valiant survivor of the senseless gun attacks that claimed the life of the iconic Cecil the Lion eight years ago, has met a similar fate. Netsai, a 10-year-old lion and colleague of the late Cecil, fell victim to a hunter’s bullet on Forestry Land, Ngamo side, Ngamo-Sikumi Forest. The heart-wrenching news was disclosed by animal rights activists from @ExposeLion, who have been tirelessly advocating for the protection of these majestic creatures. Netsai, alongside his brother Humba, had taken charge of leading Cecil’s Pride from 2018 to 2021, following the tragic demise of Cecil, who was infamously killed by an American dentist in 2015 for a staggering sum of $50,000. The activists expressed their grief and outrage, pointing fingers at Richard Cooke, the hunter responsible for the death of Cecil’s son, Xanda, in 2017, who reportedly holds hunting rights in the area. In a statement, @ExposeLion said, “NETSAI! 💔 10 yr old Lion, brother of Humba, who together led Cecils Pride from 2018 – 2021 has been shot & killed on Forestry Land, Ngamo side, Ngamo-Sikumi Forest. Richard Cooke, killer of Cecil’s Son Xanda in 2017 holds hunting rights. Netsai, we will never forget.” This devastating incident reignites the call for stricter measures to protect endangered species and reinforces the urgent need for global efforts to combat the senseless brutality that continues to threaten the existence of these magnificent creatures. Netsai’s untimely demise serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by wildlife conservationists worldwide.