Corruption and Abuse of Power in the Harare Traffic Department

Dear ZimEye

I am writing this letter to bring attention to a grave issue that has been plaguing the transport operators in Harare, Zimbabwe.

As a concerned citizen and a transport operator myself, I believe it is crucial to shed light on the rampant corruption and abuse of power within the Harare Traffic Department.Recently, a police blitz on illegal transporters took place, during which all of my fully registered vehicles were arrested.

Astonishingly, my vehicles possess all the necessary documents that allow them to operate legally.

However, I was informed by a runner, supposedly acting on behalf of Superintendent Terence Tichaona Majongosi of the Harare Traffic Department, that the arrests were made because I failed to comply with their demands.

When I inquired about the nature of these demands, I was told that I had to provide financial contributions to certain individuals, namely Longaz, Mukoma Benji, and GM School, who allegedly collect money for an illegal cartel associated with the Harare Traffic Department.

What is particularly disconcerting is that these illegal cartels are reportedly extorting approximately USD150 per week from transport operators, claiming that the funds ultimately find their way into the pockets of the Harare Traffic Department’s higher-ups.

Furthermore, transport operators like myself are already burdened with daily fees, making it increasingly difficult to sustain our livelihoods in an environment plagued by corruption.

I am deeply troubled by the fact that those responsible for enforcing the law seem to be the ones abusing their power and exploiting honest citizens.

It raises the question: if those who are meant to protect the law are involved in such activities, who can we turn to for justice and protection?

I have previously attempted to raise this issue through numerous letters to mainstream and private media outlets, but it appears that they may be linked with the very individuals perpetuating this corruption.

Hence, I implore you, ZimEye, to publish this letter and give voice to the concerns of countless transport operators who are suffering under the weight of this systemic corruption.

I earnestly appeal to the relevant authorities, particularly the Ministry responsible for addressing such matters, to investigate these allegations thoroughly and take decisive action to eradicate corruption within the Harare Traffic Department.

It is high time that justice prevails, and the rights of law-abiding citizens are protected.In conclusion, I firmly believe that by exposing this corruption and shedding light on the abuse of power within the Harare Traffic Department, we can collectively work towards a more just and equitable society.

Yours sincerely,

Anonymous

