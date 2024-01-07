Chivhayo Dishes Out 50 Cars To Church Members

Spread the love

By James Gwati – Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a devoted member of the Johanne Masowe apostolic sect, has ignited curiosity by showering 50 congregants with Toyota Aqua vehicles, raising questions about the origin of his substantial wealth.

Chivayo, known for his ostentatious lifestyle, took to his official Instagram account to announce his latest philanthropic endeavor, disclosing an expenditure nearing USD$400,000 to acquire the vehicles for fellow worshippers.

Each Toyota Aqua, valued at USD$7,500, was reportedly handed out personally by Chivayo to 50 dedicated church members.

The businessman shared his joy in kickstarting the new year by giving back to his religious community.

In his Instagram stories, he expressed, “ABRAHAM mugovi wezvipo zve vatendi…Akaita 50 ma Aqua @ $7500 it means I’ve blessed 50 church members ndoziva kuti ndatanga gore zvakana.

It’s not much its only about 400 thousand which is very small money to spend on committed church members.”

Despite Chivayo’s seemingly altruistic actions, his acts of generosity have previously come under scrutiny.

In April of the preceding year, he gifted his church leader, Lawrence Lavious Katsiru, and Katsiru’s wife two off-road Toyota vehicles – a 2023 Hilux GR Sport and a 2023 Fortuner VX, collectively valued at US$162,000.

In June, Chivayo made a noteworthy donation of US$100,000 to the Sacred Heart Small Christian Community at St Gerard’s Roman Catholic Church in Greystone Park, Harare.

He provided a Toyota Hilux single cab and a solar system alongside the monetary contribution. This benevolence was framed as a gesture of appreciation for the support received during his mother’s funeral in 2021.

As Chivayo continues his public displays of generosity, speculations linger about the source of his wealth, prompting closer scrutiny into the businessman’s financial dealings.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...