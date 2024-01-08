Malaba Rubbishes SADC, Says Mnangagwa Won 2023 Elections

By Political Reporter- Chief Justice Like Malaba has rubbished regional and international observation missions that condemned the last election and said that the polls were free and fair.

Malaba made these remarks Monday when he was officially opening the 2024 Legal Year.

“The Judiciary takes this opportunity to join the nation in commending Zimbabweans for exercising their constitutional right to deliver peaceful, free, fair and credible elections. On behalf of the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary”, said Malaba.

The controversial judge undermined the opposition and celebrated Zanu PF Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa for winning the contested elections last August.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency Dr E D Mnangagwa for his re-election as the President of Zimbabwe. I also congratulate the two Honourable Vice Presidents for their appointment to the key constitutional offices”, said Malaba.

He went on to claim that Harare is now observing the constitution and the rule of law. This is in direct contrast with reality on the ground, where opposition members and government critics continue to be persecuted.

However, Malaba’s statements stand in stark contrast to the situation on the ground, where opposition members and government critics continue to face persecution. Notably, CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has remained in remand prison for almost two years, with the state denying him political bail despite constitutional guarantees for such rights.

