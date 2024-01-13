Six Killed, Seven Injured in Haulage Truck Crash on Mutare-Masvingo Road

By A Correspondent| A tragic accident on the Mutare-Masvingo highway claimed the lives of six people and left seven others injured on Friday, when a haulage truck lost its brakes and rammed into a stationary Mazda BT50 vehicle.

Manicaland Acting Director of Local Government Services, Mr John Misi, confirmed the incident, stating that four occupants of the Mazda BT50 died on the spot.

“Sadly, another person succumbed to their injuries while being transported to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital,” Mr Misi further revealed.

“A sixth victim passed away upon arrival at the hospital.”

The seven injured individuals received medical attention at the same hospital, their conditions yet to be disclosed.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, although the initial report points to brake failure on the haulage truck.

This deadly collision has cast a shadow over the communities along the Mutare-Masvingo highway, highlighting the urgency of addressing road safety concerns.

