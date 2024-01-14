Jah Prayzah’s Father Has Died

Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah’s father, John Mukombe, has died.

The news was confirmed by Jah Prayzah’s management in a statement released on Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of Sekuru John Mukombe, the beloved father of Jah Prayzah,” the statement read.

“He left us in the early hours of this morning.”

The cause of death has not been reported.

Popular music promoter Tinashe Mutarisi has also posted about Mr Mukombe’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the unfortunate news of the passing of Mukudzei Mukombe’s father. Today, we mourn the loss of Mr Mukombe a remarkable man who has touched our lives in countless ways. We are forever grateful for the love and support you provided Mwendamberi, especially in raising our beloved music superstar @jahprayzer. To Mai Mukombe, jp and the rest of the family may you find comfort in our God’ hands. May his soul find eternal peace. 🙏❤️ funeral arrangements will be announced,” said Mutarisi.

