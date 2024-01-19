Kudzai Matizha Ready To Raise Zim Flag

Spread the love

ZIMBABWEAN beauty queen Kudzai Matizha who is in Vietnam for the Miss Global beauty pageant is ready for the final set for this Thursday.

The law student, who is representing Zimbabwe at the international beauty pageant shined during the preliminaries held in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Matizha, who did not make it in the top 20 People’s Choice which is based on online votes, however, held her own at the National Costume Competition this Wednesday.

The results of the People’s Choice will be announced on Thursday at the coronation.

20 beauties will be selected for the final stage based on the preliminary round, national costume, and swimwear.

A sportswear competition will be used to choose the final eight contestants who will proceed to the Question and Answer session which precedes the best three contestants being crowned.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...