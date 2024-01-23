Tshabangu Fails To Field By-Elections Candidates

By Political Reporter- The CCC rebel Sengezo Tshabangu, has failed to field candidates in five wards for the 03 February 2023 by-elections.

This means ZANU PF has taken the wards which CCC won in the August 2023 general elections without a single ballot being cast.

Tshabangu recently obtained a High Court order barring the recalled candidates, who had been sponsored by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies, from running in the by-elections.

