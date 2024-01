Apostle Chiwenga says: It’s Okay To Bed Your Brother’s Widow, She Doesn’t Have Rights

Spread the love

The preacher Talent Chiwenga announces that it is okay to bed ones brother’s widow, without marrying her (video below). LIVE DISCUSSION COMING UP SUNDAY 5PM-60M UK TIME (HOWARD NYONI)

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...