Caps United Seek Redemption

Sports Correspondent

Harare’s football powerhouse, CAPS United, is gearing up for the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, set to commence on the 24th of the upcoming month.

Following a challenging 2023 season, where they secured only 11 league victories, suffered 10 defeats, and had 13 draws, finishing a distant 8th, 20 points behind champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, the club has swiftly taken steps to revamp its squad.In a recent announcement on their social media platform, CAPS United introduced eight new players to bolster their ranks.

Notable additions include the experienced 35-year-old Bruce Kangwa, formerly of Highlanders and Azam, and 33-year-old Ralph Kawondera, a former midfielder for Dynamos and Manica Diamonds.

The squad also welcomes 38-year-old striker Lot Chiunga, who showcased impressive form in the second half of the previous season with relegated Black Rhinos.Further reinforcements include Tafadzwa Jabangwe, a former Nichrut goalkeeper, 28-year-old defensive midfielder Wayne Makuva, who was on loan at Triangle from Ngezi Platinum Stars, and Munyaradzi Chirwa, who played for Sheasham last year.

CAPS United has also invested in youth talent, securing the services of 20-year-old forward Junior Bunjira, the son of club legend Alois Bunjira, as well as another promising youngster, Simbarashe Gunda.However, the team bid farewell to one of their key players, Joseph Thulani, who has moved on to Chicken Inn.

Additionally, utility players Kelvin Madzongwe and Ben Musaka, along with midfielders Joel Ngodzo and Adrian Silla, and goalkeeper Bhekimpilo Ncube, have been released as part of the squad reshaping.

