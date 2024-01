Ministry Official Arrested Over Mbudzi Roundabout Fraud

The Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Mr Ernest Shenje, Dep Director Road Services Division in the Min of Transport and Infrastructure Development on charges of fraud, over a fraudulent claim of USD1 003 417-00 as compensation for a property affected by the construction of a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi, Harare.

