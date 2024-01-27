More MPs Dump CCC, Follow Chamisa

By Political Editor- More members of Parliament who were elected under the CCC in August have resigned and joined the former party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa dumped the contaminated CCC Thursday after he was frustrated by the hijacked political movement.

Chamisa’s dramatic announcement comes in the wake of controversies involving alleged imposter Sengezo Tshabangu and his illegal recalls from Parliament.

Friday, Masvingo Urban MP, Martin Mureri resigned from CCC and announced that he was following Chamisa.

He says in his resignation letter that he is guided by the move taken by party president Nelson Chamisa who also dissociated himself from the party.

He becomes the third party MP to do so after Fadzayi Mahere and Takudzwa Ngadziore.

