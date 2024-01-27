Business Correspondent | Once your mine is registered, follow these essential steps for smooth operations:
Managerial Appointment:
Complete the Ministry of Mines form to appoint a manager, submitting necessary documents like your ID, IDs of appointed individuals, the mine’s registration certificate, and the last inspection certificate.
Blaster Appointment:
Hire an experienced individual with a recognized blasting license through the Ministry of Mines.
Explosives Licensing: Apply for explosives storage and purchase licenses post-inspection and approval of your magazine.
Magazine Room Construction:
Construct a dedicated room for storing explosives, known as the magazine room.
Employee Registration:
Maintain a comprehensive mine register with full details of all employees.
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA):
Depending on the operation’s scale, conduct an EIA through the Ministry of Mines with a consultant.
Returns: Details regarding returns will be covered separately.
EMA Report: A thorough discussion on the EMA report will be included in the section covering returns.
Gold Registration: Specific steps for gold registration will be outlined.
Mining Books and Information:
Information related to mining books and essential details will be addressed separately.
