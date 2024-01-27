Remaining CCC MPs: I Was Bribed USD5,000 By Mnangagwa’s Lawyer- EXCLUSIVE

Spread the love

By Investigative Reporter | The remaining CCC legislators who have not quit the party Nelson Chamisa has deserted have technically joined joined ZANU PF.

The development confirms an announcement by the nation’s most popular leader, Nelson Chamisa who on Thursday labelled everyone remaining in Parliament and the councils following his exit from CCC party as a fraudster.

Legislators were secretly co opted into Emmerson Mnangagwa’s structural extension in a scheme spearheaded by his lawyer, Lewis Uriri, among other functionaries.

Uriri who is seen in and out of court representing the political imposter Sengezo Tshabangu, has for 6 years been Mnangagwa’s lawyer behind the overthrowing of elected governments that’s included the deploying of soldiers to change election results since 1 August 2018, plus payments of bribes to judges presiding on presidential challenge court cases.

For the last 44 years since 1980, the official state security position under Emmerson Mnangagwa has been that every election must suffer deprivement of privileges and of life, such that he (Mnangagwa) even recalled his boss, Robert Mugabe back to the Mozambique battlefront for assassination soon after winning the March 1980 elections, as is announced by former First Lady Grace Mugabe in an unchallenged account.

Mnangagwa makes clear this policy in various speeches between 1980 and 2023, that “all election winners must be turned into corpses, and that democracy is only found in the world of the dead (video).”

The self-proclaimed Secretary General of the CCC, Sengezo Tshabangu, was caught on camera executing this operation on Mnangagwa’s behalf soon after the killing of Nelson Chamisa campaigner, Tapfumaneyi Masaya on 13 Nov 2023.

One recalled MP interviewed by ZimEye, Hon Stephen Chagwiza reveals that MPs were charged USD5,000 bribes and ordered to join Emmerson Mnangagwa as agents set to obey orders to destroy Nelson Chamisa.

Speaking with ZimEye on 11 January 2024, Hon Chagwiza says in a brief statement:

“I am Stephen Chagwiza of Goromonzi South. In Tshabangu’s letter (of recall), he said Stephen Chatiza of Goromonzi West had been expelled by his party.

“In the president’s proclamation in the gazette, there is now Chatiza of Goromonzi South.

“We tried to challenge this at court, and we met Chabangu with his lawyers. At that point, the lawyers said: young man, you will die for nothing. We have our own wars.

“When I met him and his lawyers, Kucaca Phulu and Lewis Uriri. They said to me, you will be hurt over things that have nothing to do with you. We are sorting our own issues with Chamisa in the party.

“They then said to me, “be our foot soldier and we won’t oppose you in court. We will then announce that you are saved from the recall.” They told me to bring US5,000 and we won’t oppose your papers.

“That’s when I told them, guys, I just can’t do such if president NC (Nelson Chamisa) isn’t involved. I can’t be involved. Some other people in party were now saying to me I should just give in, because your family is the one to suffer.

“I am attached to the people.”

Meanwhile, multiple ZANU PF sources told ZimEye, ZANU parliamentary candidates benefitting from the recalls are being charged amounts up to USD10,000 by Sengezo Tshabangu.

Mnangagwa cousin, Temba Mliswa confirmed the development when he in a side comment said, “Chamisa is now finished because his MPs are desperate for money, being allowances paid to representatives.”

Meanwhile, the USD10,000 payment scheme leaked to ZimEye by various ZANU PF parliamentary candidates, was followed up on with Tshabangu in person who on 4 December 2023 was caught unawares weeks after continuing Emmerson Mnangagwa-ZANU PF based conversations with an undercover journalist. The journo in November 2023 had joined into his parliamentary-recall-operations with which he (Tshabangu) says he is fronting the interests of the Nelson Chamisa led, Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) party, an institution he says he represents as its Secretary General, an appointment rubbished by the party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa and under which he has been told by the world’s oldest organisation,

the Inter Parliamentary Union to reverse his recalls of elected representatives.

The CCC party describes him as an imposter who presented a fraudulent letter to the Speaker Of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda in October.

LIVE video as Sengezo Tshabangu was arranging a ZANU PF meeting with an EDscarfed man he recognises to be the Mabvuku election contestant, the#GoldMafia's Scott Sakupwanya's aide, Cde Mabhunu during an operation to further sabotage @nelsonchamisa and the @CCCZimbabwe party. The… https://t.co/Uf4K89sYu9 pic.twitter.com/pfX6fXALEs — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2023

Tshabangu’s recalls, part of ZANU PF’s 44 year old rain-making rituals turning election winners into corpses, began with the abrupt kicking out of 23 elected representatives in October 2023, and have led an aura of violence in which the CCC’s Mabvuku constituency winner’ campaign agent, Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya has been killed.

Tshabangu arranged for the Crowne Plaza Hotel meeting to thank the Mabvuku “MP-hopeful” Scott Sakupwanya for assisting him in writing a letter to the Inter Parliamentary Union so to cover up for what he has been doing. Unbeknown to him the letter had been assembled by an undercover journalist, Simba Chikanza disguised as “Cde Mabhunu” who only revealed himself via Facebook LIVE video after Tshabangu had spent tens of minutes waiting at the hotel with 5 other Sakupwanya Aides.

Scott Sakupwanya who is described in Al Jazeera’s GoldMafia documentary as one of the mafia members, is Zimbabwe’s largest gold buyer and Emmerson Mnangagwa’s business runner or front.

Chikanza was participating in the ZANU PF operations with Mr Tshabangu since the 21st November 2023 under video which documentary the CCC can now use to put to rest Tshabangu’s grand-claim that he is not working for Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF.

The tight rope around Tshabangu’s neck’s career isn’t just the live video footage, but the murder-cover-up letter he wrote to the IPU which was wholly constructed ‘by an aide of Scott Sakupwanya,’ under his full knowledge that he is being instructed by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s personal gold buyer and parliamentary wishful for Mabvuku.

The development is also offloaded in the upcoming GoldMafia LIVE files production, part of which was on LIVE Facebook video last night on ZimEye (click to watch).

BREAKING- The self imposing opposition leader, Sengezo Tshabangu (standing with a brown trousers and flat cap, while waiting) has just turned up for a ZANU PF meeting at Crowne Plaza with a notorious Mabvuku man working for the GoldMafia's Scott Sakupwanya, he has been getting… pic.twitter.com/Y1NZzoIgHd — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2023

Commenting over the development, Tshabangu sent a short two worded message to ZimEye saying all this is “pathetic journalism.”

Why are you silent, you CCC MPs who've remained inside the illegal Parliament and the lawless councils, when the voters are awaiting your unequivocal public support for @nelsonchamisa, and is this not confirmation that you were roped into bribes of amounts up to USD5,000 by Lewis… — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 26, 2024

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

FB LIVE VIDEO, TWITTER

– ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...