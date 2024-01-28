BREAKING: Ferocious Fire At Joyner City

By Dorrothy Moyo | Late Sunday night, a devastating fire broke out in Joyner City, the heart of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, sending red fumes throughout the main CBD. The inferno, which began under the cover of darkness, has rapidly escalated, causing widespread alarm and chaos.

As dawn broke, large crowds had already gathered, watching in horror as the flames continued their relentless march across the area. The fire, which has now engulfed several buildings including key shopping malls, shows little sign of abating.

Eyewitnesses at the scene paint a picture of desperation and fear. “The fire is heading to the other side. There are two fire brigade trucks, will they manage to douse the fire? All shopping malls are affected,” a man was overheard saying amidst the clamor.

The Harare Fire Brigade, with only two fire trucks present, is fiercely battling the flames. Their efforts, however, are challenged by the intensity of the fire and the dense layout of Joyner City. Questions are being raised about the adequacy of the response and whether these resources are sufficient to tackle the enormity of the situation.

Authorities have issued a strong advisory for people to steer clear of the affected area to facilitate the operations of the emergency services. As of now, there are no reports of any casualties, but the situation remains precarious.

The cause of the fire, which started late on Sunday night, is currently unknown. Investigations are expected to begin in earnest once the fire is brought under control.

This catastrophic event has left the residents of Harare in a state of shock, witnessing what is likely one of the most significant fires in recent memory.

We will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest developments on the Joyner City inferno in Harare.- ZimEye

