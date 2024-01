Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are responding to a flat fire on Elm Road in #Wembley. People are advised to avoid the area as crews respond. Nearby residents should keep doors and windows shut to stay safe from any smoke in the area.https://t.co/Sg6flMwJ91 https://t.co/ncIUZNFY52

— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 29, 2024