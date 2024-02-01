Mthuli Re-Introduces Duty On Basic Commodities

By Business Reporter- The government has re-introduced duty on essential goods found in Zimbabwe.

The government is reversing emergency measures implemented in May last year that temporarily allowed duty-free imports amid shortages and price manipulations.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced Thursday

that goods affected by the reinstated duty include cooking oil, maize meal, milk, sugar, rice, flour, salt, bath soap, washing soap, washing powder, toothpaste, and petroleum jelly.

These items, primarily produced or packed in Zimbabwe, were initially granted duty-free status to counteract escalating price rises.

