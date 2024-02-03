Mnangagwa Pays Tribute To Colonel Mabuya

BURIAL OF THE LATE NATIONAL HERO COLONEL (RETD) KENNY CONSTANTINE MABUYA (CDE KENNY RIDZAI)

Live @ The National Heroes Acre, Harare

His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa

We gather once again to lay to rest one of the pioneer cadres of our struggle of independence the late rtd Colonel Mabuya. Our National hero joined the liberation struggle at a tender age. He passed on at westend hospital last week. He was a hardworking, humble and dependable cadre. I worked with the late National hero. He was a trustworthy and dependable cadre. We have lost one of our most intelligent cadres. Today we rest him alongside other comrades. In our revolutionary party ZANU PF he was in the structures in the Department of Security. Today we therefore lay him alongside other cdes of the armed struggle.

On behalf of the Government, the Party ZANU PF, my family and indeed myself l express my heartfelt condolences to the Family of the late colonel Kenny Mabuya. May his soul rest in eternal peace. The late Kenny Mabuya was born on in Manicaland Province.

In the late National Hero, Cde Mabuya, the nation has lost an unflinching patriot, hardworking, intelligent, humble, forthright and dependable cadre and stalwart of our liberation struggle. He saw beyond tribes and regional origins, always focused on the grand national objective of a liberated and prosperous, Zimbabwe.

He was one of those who dared the colonial regime head-on and contributed to the formation of a credible and effective armed wing of our liberation movement, which dismantled the military capabilities of our former oppressors. The nation mourns with you the loss is ours together. He will be solemnly missed by all of us. May he rest in peace.

Despite securing sanctuary in Zambia, Kenny’s parents kept their children well informed about the political developments and ill-treatment of blacks by the racist colonial settler administration back home, in the then Southern Rhodesia. It was these revolutionary teachings that sowed seeds of political consciousness in the young Mabuya.

I challenge parents to take a leaf from this history and nurture the sense of self-belief and national pride among our children and young people. In 1969, Kenny skipped school, while in Form 2 and went to the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) offices in Lusaka and offered to join the Liberation Struggle. After being received and shortlisted, he was taken to the famous House Number 93 in Lusaka, where the late National Hero Cde Josiah Magama Tongogara resided.

Cde Mabuya was not deterred by the limitation of language or his up-bringing away from his motherland. It was this inclusive spirit and endearing spirit of identity of comrades such as the late National Hero and many others, which saw the national liberation struggle transcending the narrow boundaries of ethnicity, tribalism and regionalism.

We should have the responsibility to develop, modernise and industrialise our country. Through our efforts all Zimbabweans should work harder to occupy our niche in the global arena.

Stronger bilateral relations through our ongoing engagement and re engagement policy are providing opportunities for us to leverage on our comparative advantages at the global level.

2024 is promising to be a year of further growth and development. We must however stay alert and scale up our strategies in climate change adaptation and mitigation as we build greater resilience right from the household level.

To our National Hero Cde Kenny Mabuya l say farewell to you our patriots dedicate and loyal cadre. Go well son of the soil.

