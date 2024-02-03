Mthuli Punishes Zimbabweans, Reintroduces Tax On Basic Commodities

By Business Reporter- Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has reintroduced duty on essential commodities as a situation that would pressure the already economically stressed Zimbabweans.

Mthuli, Thursday, reversed emergency measures implemented in May last year that temporarily allowed duty-free imports amid shortages and price manipulations.

He announced

that goods affected by the reinstated duty include cooking oil, maize meal, milk, sugar, rice, flour, salt, bath soap, washing soap, washing powder, toothpaste, and petroleum jelly.

These items, primarily produced or packed in Zimbabwe, were initially granted duty-free status to counteract escalating price rises.

