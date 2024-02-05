FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Schedule and Grand Finale Venue

Sports Correspondent

FIFA has officially revealed the schedule for the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup, culminating in the grand final set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

The 48-team tournament, cohosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, promises an exciting competition spanning thirty-eight days.

Kicking off on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the group stage matches will showcase Mexico as the opening team.

The United States begins its group stage campaign the next day at SoFi Stadium in California, while Canada initiates their journey at BMO Field in Toronto, also on the second day of the tournament.

A historic addition to the World Cup, the knockout stage introduces the first-ever round of 32 on June 28, followed by the round of 16 starting on July 4. The Quarterfinals commence on July 8, leading to the semifinals on July 14-15.

The bronze medal match will unfold in Miami on July 18, preceding the grand climax at MetLife Stadium.

