Four Killed In Accident Near Chegutu

Spread the love

Tragedy struck yesterday afternoon near Bryden School, six kilometers outside Chegutu along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, as a fatal accident involving two haulage trucks and a Toyota Sienta resulted in the loss of four lives.

According to eyewitnesses, who are vendors selling vegetables along the highway, the Toyota Sienta was rear-ended by a truck while slowing down to allow another vehicle to make a right turn into Bryden School. Subsequently, the Toyota veered into the left lane where it was struck on the side by another haulage truck traveling from the direction of Harare. The impact caused the vehicle to be dragged for nearly 60 meters, leaving a scene of devastation.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati was unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, visited the site of the accident to assess the situation. Expressing her grief, she lamented the prevalence of negligent driving, emphasizing the need for increased road safety measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

As investigations into the incident continue, authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to avoid further loss of life on Zimbabwe’s roads.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.-Agencies

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...