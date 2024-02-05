Molokele To Resign From Parliament

Spread the love

By A Correspondent: Hwange Central legislator Daniel Molokele has tweeted that he will soon resign from parliament after a consultative meeting with his constituency.

Molokele said Hwange Central was clear to him that he should resign from parliament and wait for Chamisa’s next move.

“This weekend, l was mostly offline I created time to do intense consultation meetings with key local stakeholders, especially our ward Councillors Whange is CLEAR 1. Dump the contaminated CCC 2. RESIGN from Parliament 3. Wait for the next steps from Chamisa,” said Molokele.

This weekend, l was mostly offline

I created time to do intense consultation meetings with key local stakeholders, especially our ward Councillors



Whange is CLEAR



1. Dump the contaminated CCC

2. RESIGN from Parliament

3. Wait for the next steps from Chamisa @nelsonchamisa pic.twitter.com/KaT8MAIDbS — Fortune Daniel Molokele (@molokele) February 5, 2024

If the Hwange legislator resigns from parliament, he will become the third person to do so after Fadzayi Mahere and Norman Markham earlier walked out in support of Chamisa.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...