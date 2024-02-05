Mutsvangwa Fired For Declaring Presidential Ambitions

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF spokesperson and former War Veterans Minister Christopher Mutsvangwa might have been dismissed from his position due to openly declaring his presidential ambitions, a former cabinet minister has suggested.

Mutsvangwa’s statement, made during a press briefing criticising power struggles within the opposition CCC, is believed to have contributed to his downfall.

At the press conference, he said it was also his desire, like any politician, to be the party’s president.

Mzembi suggested on his social media platforms that this could have triggered Mutsvangwa’s dismissal from Cabinet.

On January 3, 2024, George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary of Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, officially announced Mutsvangwa’s removal without specifying the grounds for dismissal.

Responding to Mutsvangwa’s ousting, former colleague Walter Mzembi, a cabinet minister under the late President Robert Mugabe, cited perceived ungovernability and refusal to submit to authority as primary reasons.

Mzembi highlighted Mutsvangwa’s aggressive behaviour within the Cabinet, leading to clashes with Mugabe, with then-Vice President Mnangagwa being the only one capable of silencing him.

Instances were recounted where Mugabe had to assert authority forcefully, resulting in Mutsvangwa leaving in protest.

Mutsvangwa’s disagreements often centred around his strong stance on Chinese investments, impacting his judgment and causing disharmony within the Cabinet.

Mzembi questioned whether current ministers could withstand Mutsvangwa’s behaviour without seeking Mnangagwa’s protection.

In 2018, Mnangagwa left Mutsvangwa out of the Cabinet lineup, fearing potential disharmony, appointing him as a Special Advisor instead.

The former colleague criticised Mutsvangwa’s dismissal as popular within Zanu PF ranks and government circles.

