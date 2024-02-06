Cameroon Football Federation Rejects Samuel Eto’o Resignation

Sports Correspondent

The executive committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has opted to decline Samuel Eto’o’s resignation as president.

Eto’o had tendered his resignation following Cameroon’s disappointing exit from the AFCON tournament’s last-16 stage and amidst allegations of misconduct.

Eto’o’s announcement of his resignation came in the aftermath of Cameroon’s elimination from the AFCON tournament, where Rigobert Song’s team failed to advance further.

Additionally, Eto’o has faced accusations ranging from improper conduct to involvement in match-fixing and corruption.

In a statement released by Fecafoot, they revealed the decision made during a session held at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel.

The committee extensively evaluated the performance of the senior men’s national team during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

