New Executive For Bosso

Sports Correspondent

Kenneth Mhlophe emerged victorious in the recent Highlanders elections held at the club house this Sunday, reclaiming the chairmanship seat he held in 2018.

He secured the position with 165 votes, surpassing Johnfat Sibanda, who garnered 104 votes.

Morgen Dube maintained his role as secretary general, securing 173 votes and defeating Nsikelelo Mafa and Raerburn Ndebele, who received 230 votes combined.

Kindman Ndlovu secured the position of committee member in the elections, which drew a total of 360 members to the clubhouse, signifying a pivotal moment in determining the club’s future.

