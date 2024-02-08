Highlanders FC Appoint Agent Sawu As Assistant Coach

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Highlanders FC, the renowned football club from Bulawayo, has announced the appointment of former Warriors striker, Agent Sawu, as their second assistant coach under Kelvin Kaindu’s leadership.

Sawu brings a wealth of coaching expertise to the team, holding a CAF B license in coaching, a UEFA certificate in Football Management, and a certificate in Soccer Management and Scouting.With extensive experience in coaching, Sawu has previously managed the Zimbabwe National U17 side, Bantu Rovers, and most recently, Kwekwe United.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...