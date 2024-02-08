Job Sikhala Resigns From CCC, Announces Intention To Form New Movement

By Wezhira Munya

On February 8th, 2024, Advocate Job Sikhala made a significant announcement during a press conference held at the SAPES Trust Offices in Harare.

He officially resigned from Sengezo Tshabangu’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party and declared his intention to form a new political movement soon.Sikhala informed the nation that he will convene a National People’s Democratic Convention to chart the way forward soon.

During the press conference, Sikhala expressed his dissatisfaction with the direction of the CCC under the leadership of Vice Presidents Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube, and Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, stating that the CCC has been captured by ZANU PF.

The event was attended by a few notable figures such as former MDC National Chairperson Morgen Komichi, several ambassadors, and members of the media.

The question arises whether Komichi will join Sikhala’s new political party.Sikhala also revealed his plans to engage in consultations to establish a broad-based citizen movement, emphasizing the need for a democratic movement actively participating in Zimbabwean politics.

Furthermore, Sikhala stated his intention to hold a convention to formalize the formation of this new movement.Sikhala declined to take questions from journalists.

Dorothy Masuka, a commentator, expressed her belief that Sikhala’s new party would pave the way for him to become the next president.Speculations about Sikhala’s intention to create his own political party arose following his recent release from prison. Some people in Zimbabwe had already anticipated this move.

A political analyst pointed out that Sikhala’s political career received a boost through the MDC Alliance under the late President Morgan Tsvangirai.

It was within President Chamisa’s MDC Alliance that Sikhala became a member of parliament in 2018.

However, after the press conference, many of Sikhala’s former supporters distanced themselves from him, aligning themselves instead with President Chamisa and his party, signaling the end of their solidarity with Sikhala upon his release from prison.

An opposition parliamentarian who requested anonymity, and who had been actively involved in Sikhala’s court cases, prison visits, and fundraising efforts for Sikhala and his family, criticized Sikhala’s decision to form a new party, labeling it a serious political blunder.

The parliamentarian expressed a lack of support for Sikhala and predicted that only a few people would follow him.

The question remains whether Sikhala possesses the political capital necessary to challenge President Chamisa, ZANU PF, and other parties. Only time will reveal the answer.

As of now, President Chamisa enjoys widespread support from Zimbabwean citizens, and the launch of his highly anticipated political party is imminent

