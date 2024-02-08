Strategic Ambiguity 2.0 As Chibaya, Ostallos Share Different Perspectives On Mutare Meeting

By Wilbert Mukori| “Amos Chibaya yesterday told NewsDay that a meeting held in Mutare over the weekend was not an inaugural mobilisation programme amid claims by some Chamisa loyalists that they were excluded from the meeting,” reported Bulawayo 24.

“Chibaya said he organised the Mutare caucus on behalf of CCC despite former party deputy national spokesperson and legislator Gift Siziba telling NewsDay that the meeting was a move towards the establishment of a new party.

“The meeting, however, attracted the wrath of some Chamisa’s loyalists who alleged that they were not informed of the meeting.

“Chibaya and Siziba addressed party supporters in Mutare during the weekend.”

Here we go, there is not only CCC factional fighting but even within the same faction there is fighting. How can Chibaya and Siziba have contradicting version of purpose of the meeting they both address!

MDC/CCC leaders proved they were corrupt and incompetent when the failed to implement even one token reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. The only reason why they have remained in public office is because we have an electorate who are dumb, thick and slow; they have no clue what the GNU was about and so all the evidence of corruption and incompetence was water off a duck’s back.

Now that the CCC factional war has been declared, there is no going back and they idiots will be at each other’s throat for months if not years to come. They don’t even know that in the confusion of the recalls Zanu PF is taking away the few gravy train seats they are fighting over! Zanu PF has 2/3 majority thanks to the recalls and soon will have an unassailable super majority!

God only knows what the regime will do with its super majority and all because Zimbabweans did not have the common sense to elect competent opposition who would implement the reforms even after MDC/CCC failed to implement even one token reform in 23 years!

Worse still, there is no sign that the penny has finally dropped in the wildebeest herd’s head. There is no sign the euphoric of Chamisa Chete Chete dying down!

What matters for the ordinary Zimbabwean out there is that there will be no meaningful democratic reforms implemented in the coming five years and so Zanu PF is going to blatantly rig the 2028 elections to perpetuate the dictatorship, the failed state, and the suffering and death of the masses.

It pays in the end to get the best in the beginning, so goes the old adage. How prophetic!

We were not diligent in selecting Zanu PF as the nation’s liberation heroes because Mugabe and his cronies saw this as an opportunity to remove the white colonial oppressors only to take over and become the new oppressors.

The Zanu PF thugs did not honour the “One man, one vote!” rallying call of the liberation days in 1980 under the pretext they did not trust the British to hold free, fair and credible elections. The people were told if Zanu PF did not win the election the bush war would continue. Of course, the people voted to end the war. And the number one task Mugabe did as soon as he got into power was to consolidate Zanu PF’s iron grip on power by imposing a de facto one-party, Zanu PF, dictatorship.

The nation’s plan B was to elect opposition leaders who would implement the necessary democratic changes to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. The people of Zimbabwe have risked livelihoods, limbs and even their very lives, from the wrath of the tyrannical Zanu PF thugs, to elect the late Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC/CCC friends on the understanding they would implement the required reforms.

MDC/CCC leaders have not only failed to implement even one reform in 23 years but, worst of all, they have been participating in flawed election to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuate the dictatorship.

After the treasonous betrayal by Zanu PF, the people should have been more careful in their selection of the opposition for plane B. Alas! They were not careful and now the nation is stuck with a tyrannical and belligerent Zanu PF kept in power by the corrupt and utterly useless CCC opposition. The people themselves are confused and in their desperation they continue to put their trust in the corrupt and useless opposition. This is the stuff nightmares are mad of!

Other than getting the masses to open their eyes and minds and accept CCC leaders will never implement the reforms and to elect competent opposition leaders who will implement the reforms; there is no plan C. How does one get the panicked, confused and desperate masses to open their eyes and minds, is the million dollar question!

SOURCE: zimbabwelight.blogspot.com

