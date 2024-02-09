Tshabangu Promotes Himself Again

By Political Reporter- Self Imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu is now a member of the Senate.

In a Government Gazette published this Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson named Tshabangu among the new CCC lawmakers.

Tshabangu, Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mpande will represent CCC in Matabeleland North Province in the Senate, Maxwell Mdhluri will be the senator for Manicaland, Sam Chapfudza will represent Masvingo, while Lilian Mlilo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, Linda Sibanda, and Collet Ndhlovu are the new CCC senators for Bulawayo.

Those who were recalled include Zivira Hellen, Shoko Gideon, Ncube Siphiwe, Sibanda Felix Magalela, Chimhini David Antony, Madzikanda Godfrey, Mativenga, Moyo Anastasia, Gabuza Gabbuza Joel and Sibanda Tenda.

CCC candidates nominated to fill Proportional Representation vacancies in the National Assembly include Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube and Sikhuphukile Dube all from Bulawayo. Sibongile Maphosa will fill the same vacancy for Matabeleland South Province.

The recalled were Mlilo Stabile, Toffa Jasmine, Dube Janeth, Nkomo Velisiwe and Zana Sivina Evidence.

