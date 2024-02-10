Hailstorm Hits Zvishavane

A destructive hailstorm wreaked havoc at Gresham Primary School in Zvishavane this Wednesday, causing extensive damage to property worth thousands of dollars.

The storm tore off the roofs of three classroom blocks, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The aftermath of the hailstorm left 159 learners stranded, as asbestos sheets were ripped off and textbooks, exercise books, and furniture were destroyed.

Mr. Chrispen Moyo, the Head of Gresham Primary School, confirmed the incident and the extent of the damage.

“We experienced a hailstorm on Wednesday that caused significant destruction at our school, resulting in the classroom roofs being blown away.

Additionally, large trees in the vicinity of the school were uprooted.

We have already submitted a report to the local authorities, and fortunately, there were no fatalities recorded. While all pupils are safe, the damage to property is extensive,” Mr. Moyo stated.

Zvishavane District Development Coordinator, Mr. Darlington Chokera, is actively assessing the damage on the ground alongside the District Civil Protection Unit (CPU).

“We are currently on-site assessing the extent of the damage and addressing any emergency cases. With support from the CPU, we are determining the best course of action to assist those affected,” Mr. Chokera explained.

The Midlands Province has experienced heavy rains of a destructive nature in recent days, exacerbating the challenges faced by communities in the region. Source:(State media)

