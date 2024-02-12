FIFA Engineers to Certify Geo Pomona Football Pitch

By A Correspondent| In a significant development for the local sporting community, a delegation of engineers from FIFA, the world football governing body, is set to arrive in the country to certify the football pitch being constructed by Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd.

This visit comes amidst anticipation and excitement as the completion date for the pitch draws near.

In an exclusive interview with Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Dilesh Nguwaya disclosed that the construction of the football pitch is scheduled for completion on the 16th of February 2024.

Regarding the arrival of the FIFA delegation, he stated, “We are expecting the FIFA Engineers to come for certification of the soccer pitch on the 21st of February 2024.”

Highlighting the community-centric approach of the project, Nguwaya emphasized that the sporting facilities, including the football pitch, will be open to the public.

He expressed pride in providing the local community with a safe and high-quality playing environment that meets international standards.

When questioned about the potential utilization of the football pitch by Zimbabwe’s national soccer teams, Nguwaya affirmed, “It will be our honour to offer this area to our national soccer teams.”

Addressing inquiries about additional amenities, Nguwaya confirmed plans to construct stands around the pitch in the near future, enhancing the spectator experience.

Transitioning to the progress of other facilities within the project, Nguwaya revealed that the tennis and basketball courts are nearing completion, with expectations for these facilities to be open to the public in March 2024.

In explaining the selection of accredited testing institutes for the project, Nguwaya cited the expertise and credibility of Kiwa Laboratory, which holds ISO 17025 accreditation and is recognized by FIBA (International Basketball Federation).

He underscored the collaborative efforts between Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd, FIFA, and Kiwa Laboratory, affirming their commitment to delivering world-class sporting facilities.

The impending certification of the football pitch by FIFA engineers marks a significant milestone in the journey towards providing the local community with state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure.

