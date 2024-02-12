Mnangagwa Minister In Court For Stealing Seeds

By- The fraud trial of former Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Douglas Karoro and GMB Mushumbi Pools depot assistant manager Lovejoy Ngowe commenced today with GMB regional enterprise risk officer on the witness stand.

Karoro and Ngowe allegedly misappropriated agricultural inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme worth US$43 000 in March last year meant to benefit farmers in the Mbire constituency.

While giving evidence, the regional enterprise risk officer Norman Severa said the trucks which were being used by the pair to carry the consignments were not contracted by GMB which was against the company’s procedure.

Mr Severa told the court that he didn’t know where the consignments were going.

He added that there are no records on the beneficiary lists to indicate how they were distributed.

The matter was deferred to March 11, for trial continuation.

Karoro allegedly collected seed from Ngowe on several occasions using his cars and having the seed marked on the dispatch vouchers as for the needy in the constituency.

The two allegedly converted the seed to their own use.

Ngowe was allegedly found in possession of 10x2kg Seedco SC301 maize seed and 10x5kg Seedco SC513 maize seed in his house at GMB Mushumbi pools.

GMB is said to have lost US$18 030 worth of maize seed in the process.

Again in March 2022, Karoro and Ngowe allegedly met at Mahuwe Shopping Centre in Mushumbi Pools to grab vegetable seed kits.

On March 23, 2022, Karoro allegedly received 5 000 vegetable combo kits comprising seed for rape, onion, texas grano and carrots nantes from Valley Seed Private Limited.

He was supposed to hand them over to the GMB Mushumbi depot under the Presidential Inputs Programme.

Karoro and Ngowe allegedly failed to deliver the vegetable combo kits to GMB Mushumbi Pools and converted them to their use, with Ngowe ordering subordinate staff to enter fraudulent details into the records.

GMB lost another US$25 000 worth of seed in the process, according to the State.-Herald

