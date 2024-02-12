Sikhala Sentencing Set For 15 February

Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala will be back in court on Thursday 15 February for sentencing by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

Sikhala was last week convicted of communicating falsehoods.

In his mitigation, Sikhala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo told the court that the former Citizens Coalition for Change member was convicted using a section of the constitution that was declared unconstitutional.

Nkomo also said Sikhala is a family man with 11 children and 14 dependants.

He also told the court that the High Court had earlier acquitted journalist Hopewell Chin’ono after he was arrested for a similar offence.

Nkomo pleaded with the court to give Sikhala a wholly suspended sentence.

