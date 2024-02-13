Confirmed: 600 Bitten By Snakes In Masvingo

By A Correspondent

In Masvingo Province, only three out of 602 individuals bitten by snakes between January and December 2023 succumbed to their injuries, indicating a remarkably low fatality rate.

According to Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr. Amadeus Shamhu, the fatality rate stands at 0.5%, with the deaths attributed to delayed hospital treatment.

The recorded cases span across various districts including Bikita, Chiredzi, Chivi, Gutu, Mwenezi, Zaka, and Masvingo.

Masvingo District tops the list with 159 reported cases and one fatality, while Chiredzi follows closely with 125 cases but no deaths recorded.

